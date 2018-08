حساب إنستغرام بـ3.2 مليون متابع.. هل هو الأشهر في أستراليا؟

Today, we're exploring the wreck of the SS City of Adelaide on @magneticislandtourism in @queensland - looks pretty amazing, right?! The ship was run aground in Cockle Bay back in 1916, and the remains have since been taken over by mangroves. #MagneticIsland is surrounded by 20 known shipwrecks, which have been integrated into a shipwreck trail. Signs around the island's bays tell the stories of the many vessels and give an insight into the region's fascinating maritime history. Photo: @conormoorephotography #seeaustralia #thisisqueensland #townsvilleshines #explore #travel

