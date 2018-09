أمريكية تكسر رقماً قياسياً بدراجتها..أسرع مرتين من حيوان الفهد

Here is our record run video. Tow release right around 1.5 miles, leaving 3.5 miles in the draft to achieve an average speed for the last mile of 183.9mph (between mile 4 & 5)! Orange signs are mile markers with an extra orange sign at mile 2.25 for the quarter mile on timing slip. Black smaller signs are quarter mile markers (except mile 2.25) mile 5-6 is the shutdown where Shea Racing - Shea Holbrook takes me from our 183.4 exit speed down to 110mph (a 70+ mph in speed reduction in 1 mile) before she pulls away to allow the 110mph wind to slow me down naturally. Video Credit to Ron Stoecky of Stoecky Films!