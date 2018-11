View this post on Instagram

Year 2007. I was financially somewhere below zero but nothing could stop my dream for to be in Argentina one day . I asked borrow from my boss but it was refused politely.. As my last option I took credit of 1500$ from the bank . Flight ticket was %30 discounted by favour from someone I know . Finally I was there without no word of English and Spanish for to look around restaurants and slathering houses for to improve my butchering skills...How much I work and dream for that much I appreciated from the life .Today year 2018 and star of Argentina was here with me . thank you @leomessi #saltbae #salt#saltlife