ماذا فعلت بيلا حديد أثناء رحلتها البرية الصحراوية في أبوظبي؟

Truly such a special night 🖤 I only get to see my beautiful cousin Reema and nieces Salma & Aya when I’m in Dubai, and they drove up for the show in Abu Dhabi😩🖤 made my whole year, I feel so lucky! 🖤Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the 🌍 can’t leave out @ll_cool_lj with the MOVES !! Best night ever 🖤