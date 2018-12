مؤثر لياقة بدنية على كرسي متحرك.. كيف قام بالـ"مستحيل"؟

View this post on Instagram

Every SET was worth it ! Every REP was worth it ! Every PAIN. And STRUGGLE was worth it ! To tell the WORLD that no matter where your from or which situation your coming from ....NOBODY CAN TELL YOU WHAT YOU CAN ACCOMPLISH IN LIFE ! Spend more time working on your goals than taking about them !