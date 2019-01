تحدي في صحراء المغرب مدته 5 أيام.. والفائز؟ مراهق عمره 15 عاماً

View this post on Instagram

After 4 days we have completed the @ebikedesertchallenge. Over our time here we rode in an oasis the size of Berlin, through lost cities, dried out river beds, and the Sahara Desert! The E-bike Desert Challenge is truly the only event of its kind due to the whole navigation aspect. Thanks everyone for a great time and we hope to see you next year! Getting first place was also pretty cool 😁