View this post on Instagram

A few shots from the demos' choreographed fights and self-defence parts 🤼🏽‍♀️🥋 #karatedemo #karatedemonstration #choreographedfights #kyokushinkarate #karateclasses #karategirl #karatekid #karatewomen #selfdefence #saudikarate #saudikyokushin #sarate #jeddahkyokushin