عُماني يجوب العالم "رأساً على عقب"

View this post on Instagram

I’m not usually a #selfie person, but as I’m running around trying to handstand places,i took a moment and I looked back from where I come to of what I’ve accomplished to far this click happened. Always greatfull 🙏🏼🇷🇺🌎🤸🏽‍♂️❤️ P.s. my nose was freezing 😅❄️ Life is too short! Travel, explore, make friends, meet new people, go to places you’ve never been to before. Meet your self and don’t forget to smile 🙃🤸🏽‍♂️ #handstandeverycity#selfie#dobroinrussia#moscow#redsquare#russia#travelholic#travel#explore#smile#positivevibes#oman#wellness#