كاميلا كابيو بغطاء على الرأس في مسجد الشيخ زايد.. فماذا علّقت؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بعد أن أحيت حفلها الغنائي الأخير في مدينة دبي، يبدو أن الفنانة العالمية كاميلا كابيو، لم ترد المغادرة دون أن تستكشف ثقافة الإمارات وصحرائها التي كانت تبدو لها وكأنها لوحة فنية، غير حقيقية.
وحرصت الفنانة العالمية بداية على زيارة مسجد الشيخ زايد، الذي لطالما كان محط انتباه العديد من المشاهير العرب والعالميين. ففي صورة نشرتها كابيو عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، كتبت عبارة: "أحب شعور السفر إلى مكان آخر وتجربة ثقافة مختلفة كلياً، الأمر الذي يجعلك تدرك مدى صغر عالمك بالمقارنة مع العالم الحقيقي".
One of my favorite people Anthony Bourdain once said, “it seems that the more places I experience, the bigger I realize the world to be”- it’s so true, I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience. But at the same time travel makes you realize we’re not really all that different. i wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people 💕 see you tonight, Dubai 💕💕💕💕💕
وبتصرف نابع من احترامها لقدسية المكان، حرصت كابيو على ارتداء غطاء الرأس قبل دخول مسجد الشيخ زايد الكبير.
وبمجرد ذكر اسم الإمارات، غالباً ما يخطر على البال الصحراء للوهلة الأولى. وبدورها، أرادت كابيو استكشاف هذا الجانب من البلاد، خاصة أنها كانت تعتبر الصحراء خيالية وغير حقيقية.
never in my life did I think I would see a place like this, I urge anyone to save up to travel, and not like a beach/ resort type thing, but to a place that couldn’t be more different than what you know - it changes your life and mind in every way possible and is one of (and arguably the most) the greatest, most humbling adventures of living. getting to see places like this just makes me desperate to see more
ووصفت الفنانة العالمية رحلتها بـ "إحدى أكثر التجارب روعة". فسردت بعضاً من تفاصيل يومها التي تعددت بين رؤية النجوم الساعة الثالثة صباحاً، إلى سماع أصوات العصافير. الأمر الذي جعل كل شيء يبدو بسيطاً وغير معقد.
one of the most gorgeous experiences I’ve ever had. the desert to me was something mystical and almost not real, something I saw in movies but my brain didn’t register as a real place, almost like when you see insane places that look like paintings on planet earth - we got to ride on the dunes and then stay overnight, I woke up to go to the bathroom at 3 and saw stars like I’ve never seen in my life!!! I woke up to all kinds of birds chirping at 4 am - there is something so healing about waking up like that. No TV, no electrical devices, no people - waking up hearing the sounds of the birds, waking up at the same time - made everything feel so simple and uncomplicated
ولم تتوقع كابيو أن تشهد أي مكان كهذا في حياتها، إذ حثت متابعيها، الذين يتجاوز عددهم الـ 30 مليون شخص، على الابتعاد عن المناطق المألوفة، كالمنتجعات والشواطئ، واللجوء إلى أمكنة أكثر اختلافاً، بحيث تُغيّر من حياتهم وطريقة تفكيرهم.