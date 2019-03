أول بيت شباب بإيران.. هل سيغير "الصورة السلبية" للبلاد؟

View this post on Instagram

See You for Brunch: Cuba was a festive gathering celebrating the food culture of a country that, like Iran, has also been historically marked by isolationism and misinformation. On that summer afternoon our hostel’s café resounded with the music of famous Cuban artists like the the Bueno Vista Social Club and Celia Cruz and guests were able to feast on a variety of dishes from tostones to empanadas. It was another memorable instance of our humble Tehran hostel transforming into a globally-oriented cultural house. . . Our creative cooking team is thrilled to be hosting “See You for Brunch: Silk Road” this Friday, September 8th! For more information and for our menu, which will be announced tomorrow, follow our Telegram channel: telegram.me/seeyouiniran