بعد أن أحيت حفلها في الإمارات.. فنانة عالمية ترتدي العباءة والشيلة

Moved by the beauty and grace of your culture. Being here for the @specialolympics and performing with @luisfonsi, @tamerhosny, @7sainaljassmi, and @assala_official has been such an amazing experience. Everyone has been so warm and my time here has been magical and epic. Thank you for having me UAE and for your hospitality @emiratespalace 💙 Photo by Robb Dipple // Glam and Style by @laurenbateshair