هل تجرؤ على الوقوف على مطل "حافة العالم" بالسعودية؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- هل سبق أن تخيلت نفسك واقفاً على حافة العالم؟ السؤال بحد ذاته قد يكون مرعباً، ولكن ما بالك إذا كانت من أحد أشهر العجائب الطبيعية التي تميزت بها المملكة العربية السعودية.
وبمناظره الخلّابة المطلة على وديان كثيرة، أطلق السعوديون على هذا الجبل اسم "مطل حافة العالم"، ليكون من بين المعالم النادرة في العالم، التي تستقطب الكثير من المغامرين.
View this post on Instagram
Every ridge has a cliff and a crazy good view. Always trying to get a closer 👀 . . The Edge of The World 🌍 . . #riyadh #saudiarabia #theedgeoftheworld #hike #instagood #instagram #earthpix #breathtaking #inspiration #nature #desert #adventure #outdoors #ksa #discover #landscape #worldwide #enterdronehere #drone #dji #djimavic2pro #djimavic2 #djiamazing #djiofficial #dronestagram #dronevideo #drones #droneoftheday #droneofficial #dronesofearth
وإذا راودك الفضول حول تسمية الجبل، فقد فجاءت من إطلالته المهيبة، إذ يتألف هذا المكان من منحدر صخري يطل على واد واسع يبدو وكأن لا نهاية له، وذلك بحسب ما نقله الموقع الرسمي للسياحة في السعودية المطور من الهيئة العامة للسياحة والتراث الوطني في المملكة.
View this post on Instagram
I want to stand as close to the edge as I can without going over. Out on the edge you see all the kinds of things you can't see from the center 👍 . . #riyadh #saudiarabia #theedgeoftheworld #saudiexplorer #hike #instagood #breathtaking #nature #desert #adventure #outdoors #landscape #worldwide #enterdronehere #drone #dji #djimavic2pro #djimavic2 #djiamazing #djiofficial #dronestagram #dronevideo #droneoftheday #droneofficial #dronesofearth #depthsofearth #eclectic_shots #earth_shots
وبالطبع، دائماً ما ينظر المصورون الفوتوغرافيون إلى المكان بنظرة مختلفة عن باقي الأشخاص. وبدوره، حرص المصور الفوتوغرافي السعودي، عزيز التميمي، ألا تُفوت عدسة كاميرته هذا المنظر "الخيالي". ففي حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال إنه عادة ما تتم زيارة هذا الجبل، الذي يصل ارتفاعه إلى 300 متر، من قبل المهتمين بالرياضة والمغامرة.
View this post on Instagram
The Edge of the World 🌍 (Jebel Fihrayn) has many stunning viewpoints from the top of the 300-meter-high cliffs, overlooking the surrounding plain. Almost 90 km north of #Riyadh hides this breathtaking rock formation. It is believed that this place was the bottom of an ocean some thousands of years ago! . . . #riyadh #saudiarabia #theedgeoftheworld #hike #instagood #instagram #earthpix #breathtaking #inspiration #nature #desert #adventure #outdoors #ksa #discover #landscape #worldwide #enterdronehere #drone #dji #djimavic2pro #djimavic2 #djiamazing #djiofficial #dronestagram #dronevideo #drones #droneoftheday #droneofficial #dronesofearth
وبمجرد ما أن تشاهد الصور ومقطع الفيديو الذي صوره التميمي، ستُلاحظ أن الوقوف على حافة العالم في السعودية، سيجعلك تشعر وكأنك لست سوى جزء صغير من هذا العالم الكبير. ويُشار إلى أن "المطل" يقع في نهاية سلسلة جبال طويق، التي تمتد لمسافة 700 كيلومتر من الأردن إلى المملكة العربية السعودية.