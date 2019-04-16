أمريكية تسافر بـ "محمد صلاح" حول العالم.. وهذا ما قالته لـCNN عنه

View this post on Instagram

If you’re a sucker for amazing views like this then you have to add Cape Town to your bucket list. 😍 Also, if you’re not much of a hiker then don’t worry as there’s a cable car that will take you up to the top of Table Mountain here! 😆⛰🇿🇦⁣ ⁣ So I’ve left South Africa & I’m now in my favorite country. I’ll start posting from here next & I’ll pick back up on sharing on insta stories again within the next day or so. I’ve just been so swamped with work that I haven’t even had time to comb my hair... never mind keep up with insta stories. 🤣 ⁣ ⁣ Anyway, I’m looking forward to watching the Liverpool game tonight with some friends in my favorite country! I hope we can get a win tonight and not a draw. 🙈🤣⚽️ 🇪🇬 ⁣