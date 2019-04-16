أمريكية تسافر بـ "محمد صلاح" حول العالم.. وهذا ما قالته لـCNN عنه
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- من منا لا يعرف محمد صلاح.. اللاعب المصري لنادي ليفربول الذي جعل جمهور بأكمله يهتف "Mo Salah" في إحدى مبارياته، حتى بات يُعبر كل شخص عن حبه لصلاح على طريقته الخاصة.
ورغم أن العديد من الأشخاص يرتدون قميص محمد صلاح في مبارياته، إلا أن المدونة الأمريكية كيري ماكوسكا قررت أن تسافر به حول العالم. وبعد أن وقّع صلاح مع نادي ليفربول، الذي تُشجعه ماكوسكا منذ 19 عاماً، سارعت بدورها إلى شراء قميص لاعبها المفضل.
If you’re a sucker for amazing views like this then you have to add Cape Town to your bucket list. 😍 Also, if you’re not much of a hiker then don’t worry as there’s a cable car that will take you up to the top of Table Mountain here! 😆⛰🇿🇦 So I’ve left South Africa & I’m now in my favorite country. I’ll start posting from here next & I’ll pick back up on sharing on insta stories again within the next day or so. I’ve just been so swamped with work that I haven’t even had time to comb my hair... never mind keep up with insta stories. 🤣 Anyway, I’m looking forward to watching the Liverpool game tonight with some friends in my favorite country! I hope we can get a win tonight and not a draw. 🙈🤣⚽️ 🇪🇬
ولطالما كان يبدي الناس رد فعل إيجابية عند رؤية كيري وهي تتجول حول العالم بقميص اللاعب المصري، إلى درجة أن العديد من المصريين قد تحدثوا إليها حول سبب ارتدائه. وبعد أن أثار هذا القميص اهتمام العديد من الناس، عادت مدونة السفر إلى مصر وهي مرتدية قميص صلاح باللغة العربية.
This is my 3rd trip to Egypt & I swear that each trip here gets better & better! I know I mention this a lot but I absolutely love this country!🤗🇪🇬✈️ I’ve been receiving messages from people who want to know if Egypt is safe, why I love it here so much, & some have asked about my experience with my tour with @encounterstravel. I’m going to do my best to answer these questions about Egypt in a lengthy post so read on if you are interested in visiting this amazing country! As a woman who has traveled to Egypt both with a tour guide & all by myself I can absolutely confirm it’s very safe here. I will admit I’ve been to countries where I’ve traveled alone as a woman and I did not feel secure. I have NEVER felt unsafe during any of my 3 trips here to Egypt and almost every Egyptian I meet has been friendly and helpful. Most people speak some sort of English or even speak very good English. The biggest hassle here is that I often have to barter in order to receive a fair price but this is very typical around the world. I feel I have become an expert barterer thanks to traveling to countries such as India & Indonesia & I have no problems in Egypt with this. 😂 What is great about booking a tour here is that your guide can help you barter & find the best price. My guide @ahmad.kamouna with Encounters Travel took me to a hidden shop in Cairo where I could buy scarves for a very inexpensive & set price. I cannot recommend @encounterstravel enough as in my opinion, they offer the highest quality guides. I learned so much from my guide Ahmad who is the youngest person in Egypt to receive a PhD in Egyptology! Moreover, I’m connected to many of you on here because you follow Liverpool. If you are a Liverpool supporter & you decide to walk around this country wearing your Liverpool or Salah shirt then you are guaranteed a good time. I wore this Salah Arabic Liverpool shirt from the @anfieldshop & everyone loved me for it! Egyptians are proud of their country & their Egyptian King.⚽️👑 Please feel free to ask me any questions about Egypt & check out my stories as I am sharing content every day from Cairo, Aswan, Luxor, & Hurghada.
وفي حديث المدونة الأمريكية مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قالت إن صلاح "ليس فقط أحد أفضل لاعبي كرة القدم في العالم، وإنما رجل عظيم.. إنه أمر مدهش كمية الأموال التي تبرع بها للجمعيات الخيرية في مصر".
وبعد أن قابلت كيري لاعبها المفضل مرتين، أحدهما في الولايات المتحدة والأخرى في ليفربول، لاحظت تواضعه وابتسامته التي لا تُفارق شفتيه. ليس ذلك فحسب، وإنما حبه لمعجبيه وتواضعه في الوقوف والتقاط الصور معهم.
Although I woke up highly disappointed that Liverpool lost the first match of the season yesterday😩, I’m feeling good about the fact that we are still at the top of the league. 🔝⚽️ Anyway, who has been sand boarding? I think most people tend to do sand boarding in UAE or Morocco but I had my first ever sand boarding experience in Australia last year. I honestly don’t know how I didn’t end up busting my ass & hurting myself since I’m so clumsy 🤣 but I ended up having an absolute blast! Maybe when I go back to the Middle East soon I’ll try sand boarding again. 😆 P.s. yes I am sticking out my stomach & standing super awkward in this photo but I still posted it. I know my fashion sense is a disaster here with the black shoes 🤣 but I don’t care. I’m sand boarding which means I’m wearing my old, dirty sneakers & my Liverpool shirt which goes with me around the world. I’m not sure how some of you ladies end up wearing a dress & high heels in every photo but I just can’t do that. 🤣 I’ll always & forever post realistic shit! 🤪🤷♀️ #glt #girlslovetravel #travelblogger #sandboarding #sandboard #sanddunes #visitaustralia #exploringaustralia #amazing_australia #wow_australia #ig_australia #ig_discover_australia #seeaustralia #australia_shotz #australiagram #thisisaustralia #kangarooisland #authenticki #lfc #liverpoolfc #liverpool #lfcfamily #ynwa #weareliverpool #lovelfc #thekop #premierleague #anfield #thereds #jft96
ومن الواضح أن السفر يجري في دم كيري، حيث زارت حوالي 60 بلداً خلال 5 سنوات. ورغم رحلاتها المستمرة، إلا أنها عملت بدوام كامل لمدة سنتين من خلال حاسوبها المحمول.
ويُشار إلى أن المدونة الأمريكية قد سافرت إلى مصر 3 مرات، ما جعلها تتصدر قائمة بلدانها المفضلة.