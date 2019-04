View this post on Instagram

Touch the sky! 💙 I have a fear of heights and always get nervous in airplanes. But I woke up one day and decided it was time to conquer one of my greatest fears and it was soo worth it! I remember seeing people with their parachutes from the balcony of my hotel room and I thought "Kung kaya nila, dapat kayanin ko rin! Why would I let myself miss out because of fear?" so I just went for it! ❤️ A big thank you to Lynette (my instructor) and Buzz (photographer) for helping me calm my nerves before the jump. Believe it or not I was more nervous getting in the plane than actually jumping out. It's true what Will Smith said during his experience, "God put the best things in life on the other side of fear." Ahhh! I can't believe I finally did it! I can't wait to fly again! Don't let fear stop you from anything! ☺️💪😊