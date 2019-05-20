بالصور..العائلة المالكة البريطانية تتنزه داخل حديقة جديدة من تصميم دوقة كامبريدج
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- شارك قصر كنسينغتون البريطاني بعض الصور الجديدة على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، للعائلة المالكة خلال نزهة في حديقة جديدة، صممتها دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
وسيُكشف عن حديقة "Back to Nature" التي صممها المهندسون المعماريون أندريه ديفيز، وآدم وايت، في معرض تشيلسي للزهور في لندن، الثلاثاء. وتهدف الحديقة إلى تحفيز الأطفال على الخروج واللعب.
وقالت دوقة كامبريدج في بيان صادر عن قصر كنسينغتون: "في السنوات الأخيرة، ركزت معظم عملي على السنوات المبكرة، وكم كانت مفيدة بالنسبة للنتائج في وقت لاحق من الحياة"، موضحة: "أعتقد أن قضاء بعض الوقت في الهواء الطلق عندما نكون صغاراً، يمكن أن يؤدي دوراً في إرساء أسس الأطفال، ليصبحوا بالغين سعداء وأصحاء".
ويظهر في الصور الأمير وليام، ودوقة كامبريدج، والأميرين جورج ولويس، والأميرة شارلوت.
وأشار قصر كنسينغتون إلى أن الحديقة هي مكان تلتقي فيه الأسر والمجتمعات. ويبدو أن غالبية أفراد العائلة يواجهون لحظة ارتباط في الحديقة.