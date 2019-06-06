بملابس بلاستيكية بحرية.. ماذا تفعل شابة أمريكية فوق أكوام من القمامة؟
- غزل صلاح
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بملابسها البلاستيكية البحرية.. تقف عالمة البيئة الأمريكية أليسون تيل، فوق أكوام من القمامة المتنامية في شبه جزيرة يوكوتان بالمكسيك، وتحمل في يدها لوح تزلج، قد يدفعك للتساؤل عما ستفعل به في أرض امتلأت بالأكياس والمواد البلاستيكية.
View this post on Instagram
Many people have messaged me asking how they can support my efforts to stop plastic pollution before it’s too late - because if the oceans die, we die. The past few years my films and campaigns have been instrumental in changing multiple environmental laws such as the banning of the plastic bag in California and toxic sunscreen in Hawaii and cleanup of Trash Island! With your support, I can continue to make waves of change!! Check out my ohana nonprofit, make a tax deductible donation, and know your funds WILL make global change! https://alisonsadventures.com/saveourworld/
وبدلاً من أن تبقى مكتوفة اليدين، تجدّف تيل عبر المياه حتى تكون صوتاً لمحيط كانت قد ملأته نفايات الناس، وتشارك على حساباتها الخاصة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حالة الأرض وما تعاني منه اليوم.
ونشأت تيل في أكثر الأماكن النائية والغريبة على وجه الأرض، كونها تنقلت بكثرة مع والديها الهاويين لتوثيق مغامراتهم. الأمر الذي غرس في داخلها حب الطبيعة، وجعلها تُسخر طاقاتها للحفاظ على الأرض، وما تقدمه لبقاء الإنسان على قيد الحياة، مثل المأوى، والماء، والنار، والطعام.
View this post on Instagram
Last chance to make a tax deductible donation to our ohana non profit to continue bettering our planet and communities AND work with people around the world to find solutions to our global plastic crises. Through the sharing of my films awareness has caused change and I’ve been able to help change global environmental laws including instigating the cleanup of trash island, the banning the plastic bag in California, banning single use plastics in Bali, and banning toxic sunscreens in Hawaii. Together we can do much more!!! Mahalo! DONATE HERE: https://alisonsadventures.com/saveourworld/
وسافرت عالمة البيئة حول العالم لمدة 6 سنوات، بهدف تسليط الضوء على ما تواجهه المحيطات والبحار، بعيداً على الأنظار، إذ أظهرت الأبحاث أن كمية المواد البلاستيكية ستفوق الأسماك بحلول العام 2050، الأمر الذي سيؤدي إلى إنتاج سموم قاتلة ومهددة للحياة.
View this post on Instagram
Now I know how the earth feels....On a recent adventure with @orca365 to rebuild orphanages and clean beaches in Indonesia, I came across this mass of plastic on the beach - piled high up against the beach shack walls. As I marched into the pile for my film, always ready to take one for the team in order to raise awareness, I suddenly sunk in neck deep and my photographer @marktipple was quick to capture a powerful image. We must create an alternative to plastic before it suffocates the world. You can join an @orca365 adventure by clicking the link in their profile and be part of the solution - and have a blast! #alisonsadventures #orca365 #bali #indonesia
وبمنظور تيل، فإن الابتسامة والود، يتمتعان بدور كبير في تغيير العالم. ولهذا السبب، غالباً ما تميل إلى ارتداء اللون الوردي، كونه مشرق وعاطفي. ليس ذلك فحسب، وإنما يُشعر الشخص بالأمل تجاه هذه القضايا الخطيرة.
وفي حديثها مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قالت تيل إن "الماء هي الحياة، أردت أن أترك بصمة في كل ما أرتديه وأفعله"، مضيفة "قد لا تكون الملابس البلاستيكية هي نهاية أزمة البلاستيك، ولكنها حتماً خطوة باتجاه الطريق الصحيح".
View this post on Instagram
‼️ GIVEAWAY ALERT!!!! ‼️ Two winners will receive a @mobotnation my favorite reusable water bottle that also doubles as a foam roller! Perfect for every day use, the gym, travel and water sports as it floats! Let’s rid the world of single use plastic! || The rules are simple to win... ✔️ Follow @mobotnation ✔️ Follow @alisonsadventures ✔️ Tag a friend The more times you enter the more chances you have to win! || ~ P.S. these are from my #plasticgirl photo series by @marktipple in an effort to show how we will be suffocated by plastic if we don’t make a change!
وفي حال تساؤلك عن حلول هذه المشكلة، فمن المهم حظر استخدام البلاستيك بجميع أنحاء العالم. وعلى سبيل المثال، إذا كنت تعمل في شركات صغيرة للتكنولوجيا أو الطيران، بإمكانك أن تحدث تغييراً من خلال الإجراءات التي تتخذها يومياً، كما سبق أن فعلت تيل.
وبعد أن نجحت في عقد اجتماعات تناقش ما تواجهه الأرض من مخاطر، يُشار إلى أن تيل قد نجحت في تغيير ثلاثة قوانين بيئية، وهي حث السكان على تنظيف مكب النفايات في المالديف، ومنع استخدام الحقيبة البلاستيكية في كاليفورنيا، بالإضافة إلى حظر استخدام واقي الشمس السام في هاواي.
واليوم، تعمل تيل على كتاب شخصي يحمل عنوان "Alison’s Adventures"، أي "مغامرات أليسون"، الذي ستقدمه شركة "Ripley’s Believe It or Not"، وذلك بهدف إلهام أجيال المستقبل، وتشجيعهم على الحفاظ على البيئة.