بملابس بلاستيكية بحرية.. ماذا تفعل شابة أمريكية فوق أكوام من القمامة؟

سياحة
نشر
  • غزل صلاح
أليسون تيل

دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بملابسها البلاستيكية البحرية.. تقف عالمة البيئة الأمريكية أليسون تيل، فوق أكوام من القمامة المتنامية في شبه جزيرة يوكوتان بالمكسيك، وتحمل في يدها لوح تزلج، قد يدفعك للتساؤل عما ستفعل به في أرض امتلأت بالأكياس والمواد البلاستيكية.  

وبدلاً من أن تبقى مكتوفة اليدين، تجدّف تيل عبر المياه حتى تكون صوتاً لمحيط كانت قد ملأته نفايات الناس، وتشارك على حساباتها الخاصة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حالة الأرض وما تعاني منه اليوم.

ونشأت تيل في أكثر الأماكن النائية والغريبة على وجه الأرض، كونها تنقلت بكثرة مع والديها الهاويين لتوثيق مغامراتهم. الأمر الذي غرس في داخلها حب الطبيعة، وجعلها تُسخر طاقاتها للحفاظ على الأرض، وما تقدمه لبقاء الإنسان على قيد الحياة، مثل المأوى، والماء، والنار، والطعام.

وسافرت عالمة البيئة حول العالم لمدة 6 سنوات، بهدف تسليط الضوء على ما تواجهه المحيطات والبحار، بعيداً على الأنظار، إذ أظهرت الأبحاث أن كمية المواد البلاستيكية ستفوق الأسماك بحلول العام 2050، الأمر الذي سيؤدي إلى إنتاج سموم قاتلة ومهددة للحياة. 

وبمنظور تيل، فإن الابتسامة والود، يتمتعان بدور كبير في تغيير العالم. ولهذا السبب، غالباً ما تميل إلى ارتداء اللون الوردي، كونه مشرق وعاطفي. ليس ذلك فحسب، وإنما يُشعر الشخص بالأمل تجاه هذه القضايا الخطيرة.

أليسون تيل

وفي حديثها مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قالت تيل إن "الماء هي الحياة، أردت أن أترك بصمة في كل ما أرتديه وأفعله"، مضيفة "قد لا تكون الملابس البلاستيكية هي نهاية أزمة البلاستيك، ولكنها حتماً خطوة باتجاه الطريق الصحيح".

وفي حال تساؤلك عن حلول هذه المشكلة، فمن المهم حظر استخدام البلاستيك بجميع أنحاء العالم. وعلى سبيل المثال، إذا كنت تعمل في شركات صغيرة للتكنولوجيا أو الطيران، بإمكانك أن تحدث تغييراً من خلال الإجراءات التي تتخذها يومياً، كما سبق أن فعلت تيل.

وبعد أن نجحت في عقد اجتماعات تناقش ما تواجهه الأرض من مخاطر، يُشار إلى أن تيل قد نجحت في تغيير ثلاثة قوانين بيئية، وهي حث السكان على تنظيف مكب النفايات في المالديف، ومنع استخدام الحقيبة البلاستيكية في كاليفورنيا، بالإضافة إلى حظر استخدام واقي الشمس السام في هاواي.

واليوم، تعمل تيل على كتاب شخصي يحمل عنوان "Alison’s Adventures"، أي "مغامرات أليسون"، الذي ستقدمه شركة "Ripley’s Believe It or Not"، وذلك بهدف إلهام أجيال المستقبل، وتشجيعهم على الحفاظ على البيئة.

  • غزل صلاح
    غزل صلاح
    محررة

قد يعجــــبك أيضـــاً

نشر