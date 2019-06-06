View this post on Instagram

Many people have messaged me asking how they can support my efforts to stop plastic pollution before it’s too late - because if the oceans die, we die. The past few years my films and campaigns have been instrumental in changing multiple environmental laws such as the banning of the plastic bag in California and toxic sunscreen in Hawaii and cleanup of Trash Island! With your support, I can continue to make waves of change!! Check out my ohana nonprofit, make a tax deductible donation, and know your funds WILL make global change! https://alisonsadventures.com/saveourworld/