فترة "منسية" في مصر.. بأي حقبة تذكرك هذه الصور؟

View this post on Instagram

“Lost In Time” This project is Inspired by the beauty of Egypt It takes you right back to the vibrant 20’s and 30’s - a time when Egypt was known for its trademark fashion sense and appreciation of art. Photography and Art Direction: @lemosen Muse: @vintage_egyptologist ❤️ Location: @marriottmenahousecairo __________________________________ #natural #naturallight #photovogue #portraitpage #portraitphotography #lighting #model #editorial #fashion #art #artdirection #makeup #cairo #egypt #thisisegypt #portrait #vogue #voguearabia #thisisegypt #avantgarde #pyramids #fashion #ancientegypt #creativeportrait #1920sfashion #vintageclothing #vintagefashion #instablackandwhite #instablackandwhite