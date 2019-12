View this post on Instagram

#SkydiveDubai added another Guinness World Record to its name recently, when it broke the existing record for the largest flag flown while in freefall (skydiving) of 63 Sq m. The record-breaking flag, which happened to be the national flag of the United Arab Emirates, measured an impressive 144.28 Sq m and was flown by a team of five skydivers over our #PalmDropzone on November 25, 2019.