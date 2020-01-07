كيف هو شعور القفز من برج خليفة بدبي؟ فيديو من طائرة "درون" يبين ذلك
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- دائماً ما نرى أهم معالم دبي، أي برج خليفة، من بعيد، أو قد سنحت لبعضنا فرصة المشي بجانبه ومحاولة استيعاب ارتفاعه الشاهق عن طريق تحريك رؤوسنا إلى الأعلى قدر الإمكان. ولكن، إليك مقطع فيديو جديد نُشر مؤخراً، يسمح لك بمشاهدة هذا البرج من وجهة نظر جديدة كلياً!
وشارك ولي عهد دبي، الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام" مؤخراً مقطع فيديو مصور بطائرة "درون" يبيّن برج خليفة من وجهة نظر جديدة ومشوقة.
وعلق ولي العهد على الفيديو قائلاً: "عن قرب مع برج خليفة".
وكان الفيديو الأصلي من صنع جوني شير الذي تمتلئ صفحته على إنستغرام بمختلف المشاهد الخلابة حول العالم بعد تصويرها بطائرة "درون".
ويتميز الفيديو الخاص به لبرج خليفة بديناميكيته، إذ يشعر المشاهد أنه يغوص بجانب البرج وطوابقه العديدة، ليرى منظوراً مختلفاً وأكثر قرباً لهذا المعلم الشهير عالمياً، والألواح الزجاجية التي تغطيه، والتي تعكس أشعة الشمس بشكل ساحر.
Burj Khalifa, aka the tallest building in the WORLD. I’ve been dreaming of flying here for the last few years, as building diving has always been a core part of FPV for me. Thanks to all who made it happen! Happy New Year! @dubaifilm #uae #burjkhalifa #getfpv #lumenier #airvuz #futabarc #azureprops music: Falling by Asher
وكتب شير لدى مشاركته للفيديو على صفحته: "لقد حلمت بالطيران هنا في الأعوام القليلة الماضية.. شكراً لجميع الأشخاص الذين جعلوا الأمر يحصل".
ولم يكتف شير باستكشاف دبي فقط من خلال عدسته، إذ أنه نشر مقطع فيديو وثّق فيه جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير وتفاصيله بشكل متألق في يونيو/حزيران في عام 2019.
Imagine flying the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.. Snuck in a few flights while shooting for @willsmithsbucketlist a few months back (not literally, we had permission!). Thankful for all the crazy opportunities lately🙏🏼 #getfpv #lumenier #airvuz #futaba #azurepower #astrox #flightone
وفي عام 2018، قام شير بتوثيق مدائن صالح في المملكة العربية السعودية.
Saudi Arabia has some of the craziest landscape I’ve ever seen. I basically turned into a Star Wars pod racer while flying over these rock formations🛸. A HUGE thank you to @jayalvarrez for inviting me on this adventure, and @gatewayksa for hosting us. Music: @odesza - Thin Floors and Tall Ceilings. @brendonhayward @kasey @missnellevz @julieberry #getfpv #lumenier #airvuz #hobbywing #futaba #saudiarabia Please note that the sites of Madain Saleh are currently closed to the public whilst the Royal Commission develops the area to allow for future tourism. I received an official invitation allowing me to film and document these sites to share it with you.