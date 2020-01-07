كيف هو شعور القفز من برج خليفة بدبي؟ فيديو من طائرة "درون" يبين ذلك

فيديو جديد من طائرة "درون" يبين برج خليفة من وجهة نظر مختلفة كلياً

دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- دائماً ما نرى أهم معالم دبي، أي برج خليفة، من بعيد، أو قد سنحت لبعضنا فرصة المشي بجانبه ومحاولة استيعاب ارتفاعه الشاهق عن طريق تحريك رؤوسنا إلى الأعلى قدر الإمكان. ولكن، إليك مقطع فيديو جديد نُشر مؤخراً، يسمح لك بمشاهدة هذا البرج من وجهة نظر جديدة كلياً! 

وشارك ولي عهد دبي، الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام" مؤخراً مقطع فيديو مصور بطائرة "درون" يبيّن برج خليفة من وجهة نظر جديدة ومشوقة.

وعلق ولي العهد على الفيديو قائلاً: "عن قرب مع برج خليفة".

Up close with #BurjKhalifa 📸 by @johnny_fpv

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

وكان الفيديو الأصلي من صنع جوني شير الذي تمتلئ صفحته على إنستغرام بمختلف المشاهد الخلابة حول العالم بعد تصويرها بطائرة "درون". 

ويتميز الفيديو الخاص به لبرج خليفة بديناميكيته، إذ يشعر المشاهد أنه يغوص بجانب البرج وطوابقه العديدة، ليرى منظوراً مختلفاً وأكثر قرباً لهذا المعلم الشهير عالمياً، والألواح الزجاجية التي تغطيه، والتي تعكس أشعة الشمس بشكل ساحر.

وكتب شير لدى مشاركته للفيديو على صفحته: "لقد حلمت بالطيران هنا في الأعوام القليلة الماضية.. شكراً لجميع الأشخاص الذين جعلوا الأمر يحصل".

ولم يكتف شير باستكشاف دبي فقط من خلال عدسته، إذ أنه نشر مقطع  فيديو وثّق فيه جامع الشيخ زايد الكبير وتفاصيله بشكل متألق في يونيو/حزيران في عام 2019.

وفي عام 2018، قام شير بتوثيق مدائن صالح في المملكة العربية السعودية.

