The beautiful (and extremely rundown) greenhouse that was once part of the vast grounds and gardens of Khedieve Ismail's Palais de Gesireh (1869, architect Carl von Diebitsch). At the time, this corner of the gardens was dedicated to growing the exotic plants and flowers imported by the Khedieval court landscaper Gustave Delchevalerie. Today, the green house is part of al-Zohriya garden (probably borrowing its name from the nearby Zohriya Palace home of Princess Faiza that has since the 1952 revolution been part of Helwan University's campus), a government-run plant nursery that's open from 9-1 pm five days a week with poor service and very little to offer. For a vivid account of what the palais (now the Marriott Hotel) gardens (now a fraction of their original size & offering) once looked like with a detailed description of their flora & fauna check out the chapter titled "Les anciens jardins créés sous le règne du Khédive Ismaïl a Ghézireh et a Gyzé a l’ouest du Caire" in the book "Les Promenades et les Jardins du Caire" authored in 1899 by Delchevalerie (text available online for free). Happy 2020, Cairo! #hothouse #greenhouse #gardens #parks #promenade #botanicalgardens #botanic #flora #floraandfauna #exoticplants #seeds #landscape #palace #grounds #gezira #zamalek #neighborhood #findesiecle #architecture #artnouveau #royal #monarchy #luxury #history #urbanheritage #heritage #nineteenthcentury #cairoonfoot #thisiscairo #cairo