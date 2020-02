للعازبين في عيد الحب.. إليكم فرصة طريفة للانتقام من الأحباء السابقين

View this post on Instagram

Name a cockroach after your ex is back! www.hemsleyconservationcentre.com/valentinescockroach The start of 2020 let's face it, hasn't been great... and if you have been dumped recently it is even worse. But now it is time to cast those negative thoughts and feelings aside and to put a smile back on your face! For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex on Valentine’s Day. The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love for just £1.50! For UK residents you can also purchase a gift box for yourself or loved one filled with luxury, handmade and vegan friendly products to not only help you wash that ex right out of your hair, but whole body too!