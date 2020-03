View this post on Instagram

Healthy Eating is one of the main pillars to equip yourself with efficient immunity. Our commitment is to adhere the WHO advice & protocols – The well-being of our guests & staff is an absolute priority and we are monitoring all updates closely. All our employees are fully aware of the current requirements and undertaking the highest levels of health & safety to ensure that we are ALL safe. We are taking increased precautions by reinforcing health and hygiene protocols for all team members and our restaurants. . . *We are briefing all our staff daily on the procedures that must be followed. * Frequent hand sanitization and washing, and immediately after handling cash/cards, when receiving items from suppliers. *Strict use of gloves that are changed frequently *Constant cleaning and disinfection of counters and menus. * Hand Sanitizers are available in our place *Disposable utensils are available Our restaurants will operate on only 50% of legal capacity. Thank you for your ongoing support & loyalty … We are going to get through this for a healthier & happier life … #besafe . . #begoodtoyou #slowdown #breath #goodfood #relax #staysafe