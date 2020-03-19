في الإمارات..تحدي لتعزيز الجهاز المناعي بين المقاهي..ما تفاصيله؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- في ظل انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد من حول العالم، يزيد اهتمام غالبية الأشخاص في تعزيز مناعة الجسم وجعله مستعداً، في حال مواجهة أي اختراق للفيروسات والبكتيريا.
وأطلق مقهى "amongst few cafe" مبادرة تسعى للمحافظة على سلامة المجتمع، وتحدي مجموعة من المقاهي داخل دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والتي تقع غالبيتها بدبي.
community immunity 🌱 in a bid to keep our community immunity at an all time high, we challenge some of our favorite cafe’s in the UAE and beyond to join us in nourishing our community, by offering a complimentary immunity boosting shot for their customers. stay strong, stay immune, stick together, tag another #communityimmunity We Challenge: Local - @_localuae_ No. 57 Cafe - @no57cafe The Sum of Us - @_thesumofus_ Tom & Serg - @_tomandserg_ Arrows & Sparrows - @arrowsparrows 21grams - @21grams.dubai Comptoir 102 - @comptoir102 Kulture House - @kulturehousedubai Cassette - @cassettedxb Friends Avenue - @friendsavenue Nightjar - @nightjar.coffee Hapi - @hapi.ae 1Life - @onelifedxb Life’n One - @sevaexpierience Lime Tree - @limetreecafedubai Society - @societydxb Frame - @selectshopframe Cafe Rider - @caferidercustom Boston Lane - @bostonlane.dubai Stomping Grounds - @stompinggroundsdxb Tania’s Teahouse - @taniasteahouse Common Grounds - @_common.grounds_ Single Fin Cafe - @singlefindubai Tashas - @tashascafe Lowe - @lowedxb Brambles - @bramblesdubai Wild & The Moon - @wildandthemoon Myocum - @myocum_dubai Jones The Grocer - @jonesuae Roseleafe - @roseleaf.cafe Soul Sante - @soulsantecafe RX Cafe - @rxcoffeedubai Zoga Cafe - @zogadubai Spill The Bean - @spillthebeancoffee Alchemy - @alchemydubai Brew - @brewcafeuae XVA - @xvagallary Typica - @typica.uae Home Bakery - @home_bakery Baker & Spice - @bakerandspiceme Vibe - @vibeuae Ella’s Eatery - @ellaseatery Bounty Beets - @bountybeets To The Moon & Back - @ttmb.coffee Around The Block - @aroundtheblock Yamanote - @yamanoteatelier Body Factory - @bodyfactory_bali Culinary Boutique - @culinaryboutique Life Is Nectar - @lifeisnectar
ما هي تفاصيل التحدي؟
وأوضح مقهى "amongst few cafe"، عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام"، تفاصيل التحدي الذي جمع من خلاله 30 مقهى، وهو عبارة عن فرصة مجانية لتقديم مشروبات تعزز من مناعة الزبائن.
وقبل مقهى "Home Bakery" التحدي، إذ نشر عبر حسابه على "إنستغرام" مقطع فيديو لمشروبات تعزز مناعة الإنسان. وأرفق الفيديو بتعليق: "للحفاظ على صحة مجتمعنا معاً، سنقدم مشروب الزنجبيل الخاص بنا مجاناً".
Community immunity🌱@amongstfewcafe we accept the challenge. Complimentary immunity boosting shots to all our customers. To continue to keep the community strong we extend the challenge to our favourite Abu Dhabi spots. Stay strong, stay immune, stick together @drvn_coffee @nolusrestaurant @blacksmith_coffee @shot.ae @notescafe.ae @wheatfieldsuae @marlsorganic #communityimmunity #localuae #inabudhabi #specialitycoffee
واستجابة لتحدي مقهى "amongst few cafe"، يقدم مقهى "Local"، الذي يقع في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي، شراباً لتعزيز مناعة الزبائن وتحدي الفيروسات.
ومن بين المقاهي الأخرى التي شاركت في هذا التحدي، باستخدام هاشتاغ "communityimmunity"، في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، فهي مقهى "Cassette" ومقهى "The Sum Of Us" بمدينة دبي.
🤜 Challenge Accepted! @amongstfewcafe Community Immunity 🌱 In a bid to keep our community immunity at an all time high, we have accepted the challenge from one of our fellow cafe’s in the UAE. Join us in nourishing our community, by offering a complimentary immunity boosting shot for customers. stay strong, stay immune, stick together, tag another. Available at The Sum of Us. #communityimmunity #thesumofus #dubai
وشمل التحدي أيضاً مقهى "Around The Block" في مدينة دبي، حيث قدم مشروب يتألف من الأناناس والتفاح وماء جوز الهند والمانجو وفاكهة زهرة الآلام.
Today from ATB #JuiceBar: Hawaiian Healer 🍍 👉 contains pineapple, apple, coconut water, mango, passion fruit 👉 helps support your immune system 👉 rich in anti-oxidants 👉 good source of fiber Keep hydrated at all times! 🍹 . —— #atbdubai #aroundtheblock #healthyjuice #healthylifestyle #mydubai #dubaicafe #wasl51 #thinkgreen #tastedubai #healthyfood #healthyjuice
وبحسب تعليق المقهى على "إنستغرام"، يعد هذا الشراب غنياً بمضادات الأكسدة، ومصدراً جيداً للألياف، كما يساعد دعم الجهاز المناعي.
ولا يزال هذا التحدي قائماً بين العديد من المقاهي، التي تقوم أيضاً بمشاركته مع مقاهي أخرى، بغية الحفاظ على صحة الزبائن وتعزيز الجهاز المناعي.