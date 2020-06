View this post on Instagram

20 May 2019 - 📷 taken at Camp 3 @7300 m while climbing Mt Everest . I am grateful for Sagarmatha for opening her arms for me last year. I want to thank the mother of the mountains and universe for all the challenges and joy, she invited me to live on her slopes. She broke me and shaped me to be a better version of myself. . Unfortunately, this year because of Covid19 many mountaineers couldn't live their dream. . But what about a Virtual Everest climb for Himalayan Life @himalayanlifeinternational ?! . When: 1-15 June Where: Anywhere you are, from your home or neighbourhood What's in it for you? Well you will climb Everest step by step with me and learn about all the different camps and rotations. Then we will meet on Zoom every 5 days to share our experiences from around the world while climbing for a great cause. Throughout our climb, we will be also fundraising to help the street boys in Nepal. . . . If you want to experience what is it like to climb Everest , just go to the link in my bio and join Mountain Turtle's team and let the fun begin 😃 . #everestchallenge2020 #himalayanlife #notlifetolife #protect #nurture #educate #nepal #everest #climb #joinus