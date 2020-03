خارجية روسيا تثير تكهنات بتدوينة في ذكرى "هزم" العثمانيين بحرب 1877

🗓️On March 3, 1878 in San Stefano, a suburb of Istanbul, the peace treaty was signed that ended the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878. ⚔️The main goal of Russia’s war with the Ottoman Empire in 1877-1878 was to liberate the Balkan peoples from centuries of Ottoman rule. After the Russian troops defeated the Turks, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro gained full independence, and Bulgaria gained a large degree of autonomy. More than 100,000 Russian soldiers gave their lives to secure freedom for the people of the Baltics. ⚔️The crucial battles of the Russo-Turkish war in 1877-1878 took place in Bulgaria. That country declared a national holiday, National Liberation Day, to mark the date of the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano, when the country was liberated from the Ottoman Rule. #Russia #TreatyOfSanStefano #RussoTurkishWar #Bulgaria #Turkey #Serbia #Romania #Montenegro #SanStefano #Istanbul #OttomanEmpire #RussianEmpire #Feat #Heroism #Liberation #AlexanderII #History #Memory