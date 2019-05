View this post on Instagram

🦢 #مالِك_يوم_الدين #نورهُ_عَلّمنا ٤ ——————————- Did you ever dare to think and imagine that the Doomsday will be equipped with a high advanced technology , that we never see or heard about during our life ?! . Or you are still imaging that day , as they programed our subconscious brains with. That's a day of fear , running , pushing and unorganized atmosphere! . Is it appropriate for our humanity , or is it appropriate to meet the #God! . We have to think again about that encoding , which is seriously dangerous to our believes and feelings ! . What can you think it would be if #God is "Malik youm Al Deen" ❗️