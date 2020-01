ماذا قالت زوجة جبران باسيل له بعد خروجه من حكومة لبنان الجديدة؟

View this post on Instagram

In 2008 when you were appointed minister for the first time, a journalist asked me how I felt about being the wife of a minister. My answer was: Gebran will always be Gebran, but the title will go, what is important is what he will do during his office... you gave it all of you... 11 years later while I welcome you back home, I want you to know that your name will always be the best title to hold ❤❤❤ @gebranbassil