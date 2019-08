View this post on Instagram

Novruz is a holiday of renewal and transformation! "The Sound of a Woman. Tradition, Fashion and Elegance in the Caucasus and beyond" exhibition not only offers the rarest national scarves and textiles, but also narrates about the history of sericulture in the Caucasus and the revival of the national headscarf Kelaghayi.