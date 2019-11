في الإمارات.. قرية مهجورة تغمرها الرمال وهذه إحدى أساطيرها

View this post on Instagram

The mosque at Al Madam in Sharjah looks like a toy building from the outside but the tattered remnants of carpet inside (SWIPE LEFT) where people once prayed look more sinister. Rumour has it that Jinns now haunt this abandoned village, we didn't camp there to find out! WHAT ARE JINNS? Jinn (Arabic: الجن‎, al-jinn) are supernatural creatures in early pre-Islamic Arabian and later Islamic mythology and theology