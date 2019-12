ملكة جمال الفلبين لعام 2019 تتألق بفستان على شكل نسر.. ما سره؟

View this post on Instagram

“There is an eagle within me that wants to soar.” 🦅 It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people. Created by the master couturier Mama @carysantiago @carysantiago7 ❤️ Proud to have showcased your masterpieces in the Miss Universe stage. Your passion, dedication, and love for our country is admirable. ❤️ Here’s How To Vote for Best in National Costime Award. 1. Log in to vote.missuniverse.com 2. Click VOTE NOW. 3. Find and click National Costume. 4. Choose and Vote Miss Philippines #70 Credits to the rightful owners of the photos ❤️ #MissUniverse2019 #MissUniversePH #Philippines #MissUniverso #MissUniverso2019 #GaziniGanados #GaziniGanado5 #ForThePhilippines