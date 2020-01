مصمم من دبي يكشف عن فستان زفاف يحتاج إلى "قرية" لنقله من مكان إلى آخر

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful exquisite fully crystallized wedding gown with a 3-meter train of intricate petal layers with full Swarovski crystals for our lovely bride from ABU DHABI...The bride specifically asked me to create her dream wedding a 50’s inspired Dior gown...So I made her dream wedding gown with a couture M5 touch on it...@sayed5inco @lebaneseweddings @weddedwonderland #couture #M5Brides #wedding #Swarovski #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco