"ليست لدينا حرية".. إليك وجوه ضحايا العبودية الحديثة

View this post on Instagram

While photographing slavery in Ghana, I went nearly 300 feet below the surface of the earth to document forced labor in gold mines. While underground, the slaveholders returned to the mines and I was forced to hide down there until they had left and it was safe for me to return to the surface. I was able to leave the shaft once it was safe, but countless men are trapped in forced labor, mining gold and other minerals. They spend up to 72 hours at a time underground, only able to come out once their bags are full. Learn more about my work and the work of my foundation by following @humanthread Foundation on IG. #FlashbackFriday #ShineALight #ModernSlavery #EndHumanTrafficking #EndSlavery