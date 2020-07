View this post on Instagram

Thanks to @euronews.tv and @janeyspoony for supporting @humanityinspired.sj Something I believe in with ALL my beating Heart. The Largest Painting Ever Created on Canvas. Now Described as: ‘The Largest Social, Artistic, & Philanthropic Project in History’. Entitled: ‘The Journey of Humanity’ Aiming to change the lives of 10s of Millions of Children around the Globe, those that need our help the most during this difficult & devastating time for so many. If we can help those Children to feel: ‘Safe’, ‘Loved’ & ‘Brave’, then their wings will grow, we will give them the power to change their lives forever, and most significantly, give them a chance to follow Their Dreams...and therefore change the lives of All Those Around Them. With: Education, Health, Food, Clean Water, Sanitation, Nurture, Meaningful Engagement, Vital Inoculations & Vaccines, Protection, and Love To Feel: Safe, Loved, & Brave Without these things, they have no chance. Thanku, from the bottom of my heart, to ALL those Children who have already taken part in this life-changing project - ‘Humanity Inspired’ and for sending in all your Amazing Art-Work! Together, let’s paint the World a Different Color. With Love, Light, and all the best & purist of intentions in the World....and a little bit of Magic! X🙏💜🌍 These Pics show the first section of my Record-Breaking Painting: it depicts the Energy, Color, Spirit and Explosive Power of Creation, rising from ‘The Soul of the Earth’. My painting aims to link, connect, re-engage or Reconnect Humanity to: Ourselves, Each Other, Our Creator, and ultimately The Soul of the Earth.... 🌍 🌎 🌏💜- through the hearts, minds, and souls of our Creator’s Greatest Gift: ‘The Children of the World’ & the purity, beauty, & magic of ‘The Child Within us ALL’........🙏❤️ Thank you Jane for helping us share this story with the World. . . . #prayforhumanity #humanityinspired #artnews #largestpainting #paintingart #artistinterview #artist #atlantisdubai