Hi. I’m DJ Sara G @djsarag and I live for music and discovering new adventures. I’ve been spending the last few months pushing the envelope with my music. ​ This year was dedicated to being a festival DJ. I played at a major festival in Saudi and then Corona hit. I was scheduled to fly out and play at Afrikaburn, a major festival in South Africa, but, boom, my plans changed. ​ My latest project was a virtual Afrikaburn. The team of people who put together the Burn are fighters so they decided that the show must go on. All the DJs who were scheduled to play at Tankwa created online sets and we had a virtual three-day festival which was epic! ​I am greatly inspired by two dope female DJs based in Dubai – @tayakruzz and @djliutik . They have been on the scene for several years and supported me when I became a DJ 5 years ago. ​ Artists are survivors. Some of the best art is created through struggle. If you can stay true to yourself, you can create something beautiful through the struggle of facing this pandemic. So never give up on your dreams. This summer I was supposed to Dj at the biggest festival I’ve ever got booked for. Afrikaburn is an annual festival attended by over 12,000 people. Instead of giving up on my dreams, I found an alternative way to make them come true. Even though I was not able to get on a plane and fly to South Africa, I was still able to join in the Burn and made friends with people from all over the world through this experience. It just goes to show that when something is destined for you, it’s still yours irrespective of how much the conditions around you change.