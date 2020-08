View this post on Instagram

Now, let's go inside my grand-parents' house. What we saw didn't even match the biggest Hollywood productions (all was real with no effects!) A giant puzzle whose pieces were scattered randomly and violently. A pure apocalyptic scene. I had to sketch it fast, for the record (no time to put too much details); after all, I was here to help as well and this was possible thanks to the patience of my family who beared with me until it was done :) #PrayForLebanon #LebanonHiroshima #sketchbook #sketches #sketching #usktalks #inkpen #watercolorpainting #helplebanon #aquarelle #urbanart #lebanon #uskathome #arts_help #globalsketchers #livelovebeirut #illustration #art #acuarela #freestyle #dibujo #croquis #usktalkschallenge #usk #urbansketch #urbansketcher #urbansketchers #deconfinementcreatif #sennelier #architecture