'Inverted - Dubai Cityscape # 2' - A new addition to my series Inverted UAE. This is the classic view of Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road as seen from the top of the the Burj Khalifa. Many thanks to @meridianintl and @uaeembassyus for the spectacular tour of the Burj...it was certainly memorable! Large-format limited edition prints of this photo are available up to 80" inches in width. -----