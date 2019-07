"الجسر الدموي".. ما القصة وراء اسم هذا الجسر القديم في أذربيجان؟

View this post on Instagram

The arch-bridge in Gadaby(Azerbaijan) (Duzyurd village) is infamously called Qanlı Körpü (which literally translates as “Bloody Bridge”). The reason why people call it this is because of a deadly crash in which wagons fell off the bridge killing all the people on the board. Today, in gadabay 23 arch-bridges to various extents on the route. Some of the bridges are the same as they were 100 years ago but most of them are in a critical condition Those Arch-Bridges also laid ground for what is widely and proudly claimed one of the first railways (the exact term would be Narrow Gauge-Line and it was built during 1879-1883) of the South Caucasus. #NationalGeogrpahicAzerbaijan #BloodyBridges #Gadabay #Gədəbəy #QanlıKörpü #History #NightPhotography 📷 : Khalig Valizadeh