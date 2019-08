10 وجهات سياحية مجانية في باكو عاصمة أذربيجان

View this post on Instagram

While we're waiting for the boat to Kazakhstan we're taking advantage of our time to explore the largest city of the Caucasus. When we just arrived in Baku, we were a little overwhelmed by the crowds of people here. In the past months we spent most of our time in towns, villages and nature. But a big city can also be charming, especially one like Baku. It's hip, modern, chaotic and multicultural with a blend of Eastern and Western architectural influences. In the very heart of the city we find ourselves walking between centuries-old Persian buildings while a few blocks further we're in ultramodern shopping streets. We can also see the traces of the Soviet past. It's kind of a crazy mix but it works and it creates a unique atmosphere! One thing is for sure, we don't get bored in this metropolis!