I really can't get over how amazing Nakhchivan is - that's one of the things that makes me stop and realize how big the world is and how much there is to see. This Azerbaijani exclave is a place I had only read on lists like the Traveler's Century Club list - somewhere to check off. Before getting here, i knew very little about the region. But then I came and saw how beautiful it is and how much history there is. The city is one of the 2018 Capitals of Islamic Culture because of its wealth of important historic Islamic sites. This is the grave monument of the Prophet Noah, which is an important Islamic site but also shows how intertwined the figures from all three Judeo-Christian religions are. Today is our last day here, but I could easily stay weeks and weeks in this corner of the Caucasus.