شجرة ميلاد "غريبة من نوعها" بمطار بدولة أوروبية.. ما الهدف منها؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- رغم أن فترة قصيرة تفصلنا عن عيد الميلاد، إلاّ أن أجواء العيد قد بدأت تُهيمن على العديد من المناطق من حول العالم، وكانت ليتوانيا من إحدى هذه البلدان.
وعادة ما تُوضع شجرة الميلاد في إحدى زوايا المنزل، وتتزين بأضواء متلألئة ولكن، يبدو أن مفهوم مطار فيلنيوس الدولي لشجرة الميلاد، هذا العام، مختلف بعض الشيء.
ووسط المطار، في ليتوانيا، ستجد شجرة ميلاد غريبة من نوعها، تم تزيينها باستخدام أدوات صودرت من المسافرين بالمطار، وذلك خلال إتمامهم إجراءات السفر والتفتيش.
ومع انطلاق موسم السفر الشتوي، ابتكر الضباط فكرة هذه الشجرة، بهدف توعية المسافرين حول أهمية أمن الطيران.. كيف؟ الجواب بسيط جداً، حيث زُينت الشجرة بالمواد التي يحظر حملها في حقائب اليد، كالسكاكين، والولاعات، والمقصات، وغيرها.
We are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees - natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee - you haven't seen anything like this. With the winter travel season well under way, the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security. Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania's main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece. With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it - this Christmas tree has it all. So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree - better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight. Safe travels! ———————————————————————— #christmas #xmas #christmastree #aviation #security #aviationsecurity #airportsecurity #vilnius #airport #vilniusairport #vnoairport #vilniausorouostas #orouostas #kaledos #kalėdos #kaleduegle #kaledueglute #kalėdųeglė #airportlife #airportsofinstagram #airportlovers #aviation #aviacija #keliones #lietuvosorouostai #lithuanianairports
وفي صورة نشرها حساب المطار، عبر موقع "إنستغرام"، كتب: "إذا كنت لا ترغب أن تُعلق حاجياتك الشخصية الممنوعة على شجرة الميلاد العام القادم، تحقق من أغراضك قبل أن تحزم أمتعتك لرحلتك المقبلة".