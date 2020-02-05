أول امرأة تصل إلى مكة بمفردها على دراجة هوائية بـ53 يوماً
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- نجحت التونسية، سارة حابة، بأن تكون أول امرأة تصل إلى مكة في المملكة العربية السعودية، على دراجة هوائية، خلال 53 يوماً.
وفي البداية، أرادت حابة أن يشاركها العديد من الأشخاص، من مصر والسعودية، في رحلتها. ولكن، لم تنجح في دعوة الناس، كونها ليست خبيرة في التعامل مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
ومن القاهرة، مروراً بالصحاري والجبال، إلى مكة.. لم تبق سارة بمفردها، حيث كان يستقبلها العديد من الأشخاص خلال محطات الرحلة المختلفة، وذلك بعد أن نشر رجلان، التقت بهما سارة على الطريق، تفاصيل رحلتها إلى مكة، عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبما أن هذه تجربة حابة الأولى من نوعها، فكانت تخاف من تعطل دراجتها الهوائية وسط الصحراء، أو افتقارها للمياه، إضافة إلى مخاوفها من احتمال عدم السماح لها بالوصول إلى مكة عبر دراجتها الهوائية.
ما هي أبرز المحطات التي قطعتها سارة حابا خلال رحلتها من مصر إلى مكة على الدراجة الهوائية؟
-
قرية تونس، تابعة لمحافظة الفيوم بمصر
-
محافظة بني سويف
-
اسيوط
-
سوهاج
-
مدينة أبيدوس
-
محافظة قنا بمصر
-
مدينة إسنا
ولم تخل تجربة حابة من التحديات، أبرزها الهواء العكسي وقيادة الدراجة الهوائية لمسافات طويلة، تصل أحياناً لـ8 ساعات يومياً، أو تصليح دراجتها بمفردها دون أي مساعدة، بسبب عدم وجود شبكة اتصال قوية وسط الصحراء.
View this post on Instagram
Nothing is impossible #cyclingtomecca . . I was afraid to be stopped at any point. I didn't know if my body will follow my will and accept all what I was imposing to it. And in Saudi Arabia, where the distance and the difficulty were really small in comparison with what I went through, I was tensed before reaching Mecca as I really didn't know if I would be allowed to enter the city, cycling by myself. But I forgot that my bicycle is named Merzouga for a reason. . The target point was Mecca but there is still a lot to explore. . But now let me apologize to each member of my family and to my friends who couldn't sleep when I wasn't able to give news. . And to all the people who supported me with their messages, prayers and duas, I really thank you as you were the invisible companions I had during this journey. . Thanks to Laura & my brother for visiting me. Having you by my side for 24hours and for one week has filled my heart with cariño and joy. . And a special special special thanks to each person who has crossed my way, smiled to me, shown me the way, filled my bottles with water, offered me a fruit or a jabana, shared their house with me, presented me to their family and friends, cycled with me even for 10km, cried with me and make me part of their lives. I didn't expect anything of all what happened. . I kept making duas for all of you, holding the list of names tightly on my hands, while turning and turning in the crowd. But it will never be enough. Hope that life will give me the opportunity to give this back to the universe. . I won't have made it without each one of you. You made it guys. . #cyclingtomecca #roadtomecca #sacredfootstep #achievement #cyclingegypt #cyclingsudan #cyclingsaudiarabia #cyclingwoman #cyclinggirl #cyclingtrip #cyclinglife #bikepacking #biketravel #mecca #visitsaudi #visitsaudiarabia #ksa #saudiarabia #arabianpeninsula #pilgrim #omra
وهناك العديد من القصص التي لا تفارق ذاكرة حابة، أبسطها تقديم البطيخ والبلح لها من قبل أشخاص التقتهم وسط الطريق، في الوقت الذي كانت فيه تحتاج للطعام.
وبعد أن كانت وحدها لمدة 15 يوماً على الطريق، لا تستطيع حابة نسيان استقبال 6 أشخاص لها، بفرحة شديدة، في مدينة بورتسودان، إلى درجة أن أحدهم قد قطع بدراجته 200 كيلومتر لرؤيتها.
ورغم استغراب بعد الأشخاص من رحلة حابة، إلا أنها لاقت بالمقابل تشجيعاً كبيراً من قبل آخرين، يهتفون "عاش يا كابتن!". ولا تفكر حابة بإعادة التجربة ذاتها، ولكن ترغب في زيارة المحطات التي مرت بها مرة أخرى، وتقديم الشكر والامتنان لكل شخص كان داعماً لها.