لم يعلم الكثيرون بوجودها.. بحيرة "إكسبو 2020" تزين صحراء دبي

Expo 2020 Dubai is a World Expo that’s going to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 20 of October 2020 - 10 of April 2021. #expo2020dubai It will be an opportunity for people to connect from different corners of the world, to experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention and to set into motion millions of new thoughts and ideas that will make a lasting impact in our lives.