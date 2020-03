للتخلص من السموم الرقمية.. استمتع بعطلة في هذه الجزيرة النائية

View this post on Instagram

Perfect for hiking, exploring and photographing, the Island's glens are wonders to behold 🌿⁠ ⁠ Glen Helen is on the western side of the Island, just north of Ballacraine on the famous TT course. The attractive name 'Glen Helen' was chosen from the Greek myth of Helen of Troy, the most beautiful woman in the world, to reflect the splendour and magnificence of the setting 💚⁠ ⁠ 📸 @dave_skillicorn