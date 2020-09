وادي شاب في سلطنة عمان..بركة سباحة طبيعية وسط المرتفعات الجبلية

View this post on Instagram

Can you believe places like this exist on this earth? Now that that is out of the way time to get REAL! ⁣ ⁣ Wadi Shab was high on our list in Oman. We read countless blog post and saved every Instagram photo you can find.⁣ ⁣ First off, everyone says it's a 45 min walk. IT IS NOT A WALK! It is a treacherous HIKE! Over boulders, along the side of the canyon, over very slippery rocks. ⁣ ⁣ Lots of older people and even a lady in crutches did it but it is not a cake walk by ANY MEANS! We want you to go in with open eyes unlike us. ⁣ ⁣ It is not a walk but a moderate HIKE! Wear proper footwear! ⁣ ⁣ Next, Instagram and blog posts lead you to believe that these pools go deep and there are just so many to explore and take photos of! In reality there are basically only THREE pools! ⁣ ⁣ The first one, then you walk a little to a second boring one, then you climb to a third which takes you to a cave with a waterfall. While all of this is EPIC, no one tells you there aren't actually that many locations to photograph and leads you to believe this is a huge area when it really isn't in reality! ⁣ ⁣ The good thing is there aren't that many tourists in Oman so even though we went at a busy time in high season, it really wasn't THAT busy! ⁣ ⁣ This photo was taken at about 3pm and no people were edited out. Everyone said to go early but of course we didn't listen. ⁣ ⁣ It was very busy but by 3-4pm pretty much everyone left and the light was great for photos! ⁣ ⁣ In all, we spent about 5 hours here and highly recommend afternoon-late afternoon for exploration! ⁣ ⁣ This place was completely epic, but we want to give you some real facts about how it was!