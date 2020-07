🇨🇳🇺🇸 A U.S. national flag has lowered at the U.S. Consulate General in #Chengdu at around 6:18 a.m. on Monday. #ChinaUS 🇨🇳🇺🇸 27日上午6:18分,#美国驻成都总领馆 降旗。 https://t.co/jVKW4iXBbD