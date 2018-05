That’s one way to make a statement. @Deepikapadukone walks the red carpet at the 71st @festivaldecannes in a ruffled mullet-cut fuchsia Ashi Studio SS18 Couture dress. #AshiStudio #DeepikaPadukone #Thegirlinthepainting #Cannes2018 #Cannes #Cannesfilfestival #lorealcannes

