The wonderful @dorra_zarrouk wearing our very special upcycled dress in collaboration with @kojakstudio and commissioned by @aquafinaegypt and @rabbit_experience ✨ This special handmade dress is created from 300 upcycled Aquafina plastic bottles as a sustainable fashion statement. We hope it inspires you as much as working on it has inspired us. We’re very proud of this project and the awesome people we collaborated with to make it come to life. Special thank you for @dorra_zarrouk and @rabbit_experience for their support. @rabbitexperience @kojakstudio @upfuse @aquafina @aishaalshabrawy @sheriftanyous @richardboustany