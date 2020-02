View this post on Instagram

We’re going to be making history this Sunday at the #EE BAFTAs with the world’s first 5G-powered AR dress – designed by @RichardMalone using ethically sourced fabric including recycled regenerative ocean waste and recycled wool. Spectators outside the Royal Albert Hall will see the dress come to life via the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G - but you can join in at home by watching our LIVE STREAM from 4pm on Sunday the 2nd February. Make sure to watch on our Twitter as the future of fashion is revealed by EE and @MayaJama! You can try the magic of AR for yourselves, using the EE BAFTA Lashes Instagram Lens - available to try now on our profile.