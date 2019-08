View this post on Instagram

Azerbaijani narnumru, pomegranates with eggs was made in Lebanon today and it looks amazing! Thank you, @taste.of.beirut ! 🙏🙏 . . . . #Repost @taste.of.beirut with @get_repost ・・・ Fried egg with pomegranate and onion, yummy! One of hundreds of recipes I want to try from Feride’s encyclopedic cookbook on her native Azerbaijani cuisine. A Must Have!! @feridebuyuran #azerbaijan #azerifood #ethniccookbook #pomegranatesandsaffron #eggsnthings #eggsy #breakfastideas