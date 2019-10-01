الأمير هاري يدير صفحة ناشيونال جيوغرافيك على "انستغرام" ليوم واحد
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- عمل الأمير هاري، بالأمس، على اختيار الصور و"الهاشتاغات" أثناء توليه إدارة حساب "ناشيونال جيوغرافيك" كضيف شرف على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي الشهير "انستغرام".
وكانت أول مشاركة لدوق ساسكس عبر حساب NatGeo@، هي إحدى صوره الخاصة لشجرة التبلدي في حديقة ليوند الوطنية، في مالاوي.
Photo by @sussexroyal | We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-curating our Instagram feed today! “Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-curate this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees. “#LookingUp seeks to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem, and is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @sussexroyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳” ••• His Royal Highness is currently on an official tour to further the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was launched in 2015. Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped QCC projects in the Caribbean, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many years.
وأوضح الأمير هاري، في الكتابة المرفقة تحت الصورة، أنه يريد تشجيع مستخدمي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على نشر صورهم الخاصة للأشجار في المجتمع المحلي "لزيادة الوعي بالدور الحيوي للأشجار في النظام البيئي للأرض" وتشجيع الأشخاص على "تقدير جمال البيئة المحيطة بنا".
ونشر الأمير هاري أيضاً صورة لشجرة تين، بعدسة المصور بيتر إيسيك.
Photo by @peteressick | “I absolutely love this from Peter Essick. It is a stunning view of a strangler fig as it twists around another tree to head upwards toward the sun, precisely why it got its name! Thanks for sharing this, Peter, and for #LookingUp” - Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal Peter’s image was taken in the Yidney Scrub Rainforest on Fraser Island, Australia. Today The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-editing the @natgeo feed, in an effort to raise awareness around Queens Commonwealth Canopy, in which almost 50 countries have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation or have committed to planting millions of new trees to combat climate change. The images being posted today are all ‘looking up’ at trees from below to highlight the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem. Post your images of trees, add the #lookingup, and at the end of the day, The Duke will share a selection of the most beautiful images that you post from across the world on @sussexroyal Instagram stories.
ويقوم الدوق حالياً بجولة رسمية مدتها 10 أيام في جنوب أفريقيا. وسافر برفقة زوجته ميغان ماركل إلى جنوب أفريقيا قبل أن يواصل الرحلة بمفرده إلى أنغولا، ومالاوي، وبوتسوانا.
وطرح الدوق والدوقة العديد من القضايا بهدف نشر التوعية خلال جولتهما الرسمية، ومنها عمليات الصيد غير المشروع في مالاوي، والعنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي في جنوب أفريقيا، وحماية الفيلة في بوتسوانا، وحقول الألغام في أنغولا.
كما استخدم الأمير هاري الجولة لزيادة الوعي بشأن أزمة تغير المناخ، وفي مقال رأي نُشر بصحيفة "ديلي تلغراف" البريطانية، كتب هاري: "مع أني لست خبيراً في هذا المجال، فقد حظيت بفرصة عظيمة باعتلاء منصة، آمل أن أتمكن من استخدامها بحكمة".
وحذر الأمير هاري من أن "البشر والحيوانات بحاجة إلى التعايش بشكل أساسي، أو خلال السنوات 10 المقبلة، ستصبح مشكلاتنا في جميع أنحاء العالم أكثر صعوبة"، مضيفاً أنه "أمر أساسي لبقائنا وعلينا التغلب على الجشع، واللامبالاة، والأنانية إذا أردنا إحراز أي تقدم حقيقي".